Mbappe can be convinced to stay at PSG as summer transfer was never on the cards, says Herrera

Ander Herrera believes Kylian Mbappe can be convinced to sign a new contract at Paris Saint-Germain, with a summer transfer away from Parc des Princes never on the cards for the World Cup-winning forward.

Real Madrid did look into prising the 22-year-old away from PSG, with Goal confirming that a €220 million (£189m/$260m) offer was tabled as the last recruitment window ran down.

That was knocked back, with efforts being made in the French capital to tie a prized asset to fresh terms, and Herrera believes success in Ligue 1 and the Champions League this season will tempt the superstar frontman into staying.

What has been said?

Herrera told El Larguero when asked about the exit talk surrounding Mbappe and the chances of him staying put: "I had the intuition that he was going to stay.

"What the club had always told us is that Mbappe was staying. I asked him two weeks before the market closed and he told me 'I am here'. Everything I saw in the press did not marry with what happened here.

"What happens this season may affect Mbappe staying."

How has Messi settled?

Mbappe is now one of three iconic forwards on PSG's books, with the Frenchman lining up alongside Neymar and six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi.

The legendary Argentine completed a stunning switch to Paris as a free agent once his Barcelona contract expired, with Herrera among those looking for the all-time great to provide further inspiration in 2021-22.

He said of Messi: "In football there are different types of leadership. There are those who talk a lot, a captain who encourages and then there are leaders who set an example. That is Leo.

"When he arrives in Paris and is the first to be in the gym, when he is not and takes the time to joke with others, that is an example of leadership.

"Seeing that the best in the world does not cut any corners makes the younger ones say: If he is like this, we have to follow him."

Will Ramos make an impact?

Alongside Messi, PSG also snapped up another proven performer at the very highest level when acquiring former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos.

The veteran Spanish defender is yet to make an appearance for the club, as he looks to shake off niggling injury problems, but Herrera is delighted to have a fellow countryman on board.

He said of another World Cup winner in Paris: "He has a crazy desire to play. He is a leader and a winner.

"He has played 99 per cent of the games in his career and I don't want to burden him too much by asking more of him. We really want to see him with us.

"I am sure that when he comes back it won't go wrong again."

