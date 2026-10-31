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FBL-KSA-SUPERCUP-BARCELONA-REAL MADRIDAFP
Karim Malim
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Mbappé chases Yamal: Alavés star collides with Barcelona's curse

Raphinha
L. Yamal
K. Mbappe
Q. Sanchez Flores
L. Boye
Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves
Barcelona
Deportivo Alaves
LaLiga
Racing Santander vs Real Madrid
Racing Santander
Real Madrid
Brazil
Spain
France
Argentina

4 shocking facts

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Those that sign up for ExpressVPN's most popular plan, the Advance plan, gain access to a high-speed VPN, which offers high-capacity 40Gbps servers in many high-demand locations, with VPN servers in 113 countries worldwide.

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Additionally, ExpressVPN's Basic plan includes the ExpressMailGuard, which offers a 10MB/month private email relay plus 10 shared aliases.

There is a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users. The plan is available on a one-month rolling contract, although those that sign up for a 12-month plan (offering one year plus an extra three months) can save more than 60%, while those that sign up for a two-year plan (offering two years plus an extra four months) can save 80%.

Over 28 monthsSave 80%
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All eyes turn to the Spotify Camp Nou, which hosts the clash between Barcelona and Deportivo Alavés today, Saturday, in the eleventh round of the Spanish league. The match carries plenty of striking numbers, chief among them the brilliance of Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, set against a scoring curse haunting one of the visitors' most prominent weapons.

The statistics specialists at Opta have pulled together a set of intriguing numbers and facts ahead of the clash, as follows:

- Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has scored 38 goals across 111 Spanish league matches. The only player to outscore him before turning twenty in Europe's big five leagues during the twenty-first century is Kylian Mbappé, who netted 41 goals in 79 matches.

- Raphinha tops the scoring charts in Europe's big five leagues this season with 13 goals. The Barcelona man has reached that figure in just nine matches, equalling his tally for the whole of last season in the Spanish league, when he managed 13 goals across 22 matches.

Next matches
BAR

BAR

LaLiga

31 Oct 2026

ALA

ALA

SAN

SAN

LaLiga

01 Nov 2026

RMA

RMA

- Quique Sánchez Flores has failed to win any of his seven previous visits to face Barcelona in the Spanish league. The Deportivo Alavés coach has settled for two draws against five defeats, losing the last four clashes, with the teams he coached failing to find the net in four of those matches.

- Lucas Boyé, the Deportivo Alavés forward and the team's top scorer in the Spanish league this season with five goals, suffers from a scoring curse against Barcelona. He has played eight matches against the Catalan side without scoring. The Argentine forward has no worse record anywhere except against Celta Vigo and Sevilla, having failed to find the net across ten matches against each of them in the Spanish first division.

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