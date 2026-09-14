Mbappé and Dembélé ignite division within the France national team

The relationship between Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé has begun to stir tension inside the France dressing room, with reports pointing to growing disagreements between a number of Les Bleus players, according to the website "Foot Mercato".

Dembélé and those around him have shown deep displeasure at some of the recent statements made by Mbappé, the France captain, according to information published by the "RMC" network. They regarded his words as a "betrayal".

That displeasure does not appear to have been confined to Dembélé and his circle. Reports indicate a number of France players misunderstood Mbappé's statements, which sparked tension within the group.

The Real Madrid forward caused "the displeasure of many of his team-mates", according to the circulating information, after his comments provoked reactions nobody in the national team saw coming. It has begun to show in the atmosphere between the players.

France had long been viewed as one of the national teams with the most stars and the strength to hold a group together. Now the fresh row between Mbappé and Dembélé could threaten that stability.

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Division inside the dressing room

Fears are growing over the impact of this crisis on the balance of the France national team. Reports have spoken of "two factions within the squad", a clear reference to a possible split among the players over the recent fallout.

Their relationship is seen as one of the important ones inside the France camp. A disagreement reaching this stage could pile new challenges on the coaching staff, especially if the tension drags on through the upcoming international break.

Mbappé was surprised by Dembélé's public reaction following the Brest match, according to the reports, particularly once the crisis became a talking point in the circles around the national team.

The France captain, though, does not appear to want to escalate the row through the media or trade barbs with his team-mate. The information indicates he prefers to deal with the crisis away from the spotlight and settle it amicably.

Where the relationship goes next remains anyone's guess. Continued tension between two of the biggest stars of the France national team could take hold of the mood in the camp and disturb the harmony required inside the dressing room.

Zidane facing a new test

Should attempts to contain the crisis fall short in the coming period, Zinedine Zidane could find himself facing a delicate task: raising the issue at the next France gathering.

His intervention could become necessary if the split continues or the disagreement widens to draw in other players. Preserving the unity of the dressing room will be decisive ahead of France's upcoming fixtures.

Mbappé, according to the reports, prefers to close the file away from the media. Dembélé's stance and the reactions of the rest of the players could decide whether the crisis ends quickly or turns into a bigger problem that threatens the stability of the France national team.