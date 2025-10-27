How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Oklahoma City Thunder (3-0) look to keep their early-season momentum rolling when they head to American Airlines Center to face the Dallas Mavericks (1-2) on Monday night.

Dallas finally found the win column in its third outing of the year. After lopsided defeats to San Antonio (125–92) and Washington (117–107), the Mavericks bounced back in a big way, outlasting the Toronto Raptors 139–129 in an offensive shootout.

Meanwhile, the defending NBA champions have picked up right where they left off. Oklahoma City opened its title defense with a dramatic double-overtime victory over a fellow Western Conference contender, the Houston Rockets, edging them 125–124. The Thunder then survived another marathon, topping the Indiana Pacers 141–135 in a second consecutive double-overtime battle. In their most recent outing, OKC showed a bit more breathing room, cruising past the Atlanta Hawks 117–100 to stay unbeaten.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA game, plus plenty more.

As the Mavericks prepare to battle the Thunder, basketball fans are set for a thrilling night of NBA action. To enhance your engagement with the game, consider utilizing the leading betting apps in India. These platforms offer comprehensive resources including live updates and strategic betting options, enabling fans to immerse themselves in the game and test their predictions against the unfolding action, thereby enriching their overall fan experience.

Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Date and tip-off time

The Mavericks will face off against the Thunder in an exciting NBA game on Monday, October 27, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET or 5:30 pm PT at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Date Monday, October 27, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET or 5:30 pm PT Venue American Airlines Center Location Dallas, Texas

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder on TV & stream live online

Out-of-market coverage: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Local TV Channels: KFAA, FDSOK

KFAA, FDSOK Livestream:Fubo

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Mavericks and the Thunder live on Fubo.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Dallas Mavericks team news

For Dallas, Anthony Davis has carried the load offensively, averaging 24.5 points, 13.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game. P.J. Washington has been a steady secondary option with 17.5 points and 7.0 boards, while rookie Cooper Flagg continues to impress early with 14.0 points and 7.5 rebounds a night. Still, the Mavericks’ half-court offense has looked stagnant at times, leaning heavily on Davis to generate points.

With Kyrie Irving still sidelined and Daniel Gafford listed as questionable, Dallas has leaned on its interior defense to stay competitive. However, inconsistent three-point shooting (34.5%) and costly turnovers have made it tough for the Mavericks to keep pace with quicker, more balanced opponents.

Oklahoma City Thunder team news

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been on an early-season tear, pacing the NBA in scoring with a blistering 45.0 points per game while also chipping in 5.0 assists, 2.0 steals, and 1.5 blocks. Chet Holmgren has provided strong support inside, averaging 21.5 points and 9.5 rebounds, while Isaiah Hartenstein anchors the glass with a team-best 11.0 boards per contest. Despite shooting just 26.4% from deep, Oklahoma City has made up for it with relentless drives to the rim and efficiency from the charity stripe, knocking down an impressive 32.5 free throws per game.

The Thunder have also done a solid job taking care of the ball, committing only 12.5 turnovers on average, while their defense continues to clamp down in crunch time. Even with several guards sidelined—Isaiah Joe, Jalen Williams, Alex Caruso, Nikola Topic, and Kenrich Williams, the team’s rebounding dominance and paint scoring have fueled their hot start. Holmgren’s shot-blocking presence and OKC’s quick-strike transition attack have been game-changers.

Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder head-to-head record

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 07.10.25 NBA Dallas Mavericks Oklahoma City Thunder 106 - 89 24.01.25 NBA Oklahoma City Thunder Dallas Mavericks 115 - 121 18.01.25 NBA Dallas Mavericks Oklahoma City Thunder 106 - 98 11.12.24 NBAC Oklahoma City Thunder Dallas Mavericks 118 - 104 18.11.24 NBA Oklahoma City Thunder Dallas Mavericks 119 - 121

More NBA news and coverage