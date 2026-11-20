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Newcastle United manager Matthias Jaissle has revealed the details of his unsuccessful efforts to prevent Bruno Guimaraes from joining Arsenal during the summer transfer window. The Brazilian midfielder completed a £75 million move to north London in August, ending a productive four-year stint at St James' Park.

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A three-day race against time in Spain

When Jaissle replaced Eddie Howe on August 5, the German coach immediately faced a major crisis during Newcastle's pre-season camp in La Manga, southern Spain.

Jaissle held hotel talks with the 29-year-old captain to salvage his Tyneside stay, yet had just three days before Guimaraes flew to London on August 8 to join Mikel Arteta's champions.

Jaissle admits his hands were tied

At Thursday's press conference ahead of Saturday's reunion, reported by Chronicle Live, Jaissle admitted his intervention came too late. "I met Bruno for a short time only, but the decision was already made. I tried my best to persuade him but his decision was made," he said.

Recalling their meeting in Spain, Jaissle added: "We counted on him as a leader last season, I just tried to explain the role he would have had with us."

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Although informed beforehand that a deal was near, he stood by his effort: "The decision was already made, he informed me. I’d had the information beforehand, and I had been informed. It is my job to do my best anyway and at least I can look in the mirror and say I tried."

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Summer exodus reshapes Tyneside after World Cup turbulence

Guimaraes' exit headlined a painful summer overhaul on Tyneside, alongside Sandro Tonali joining Tottenham and Anthony Gordon moving to Barcelona. Dan Burn has since taken over the armband Guimaraes wore for his final two seasons.

Speaking to ESPN, the midfielder revealed post-World Cup turbulence shaped his choice: "I think I was one of the most beloved players during my time there, so it was a difficult decision, but in my mind, deep down, I felt I needed a new challenge. After almost five years at Newcastle, I think I'm driven by challenges and wanted a new one. But, to be completely honest, it wasn't an easy decision. I had to think long and hard about it at the time. It was very difficult, too. Right after the World Cup, which was a very turbulent time, so it was difficult for me in many ways. But in the end, I chose to make the move. I'm happy here; I'm starting my journey here as well.”

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Champions test Newcastle's resolve on Saturday evening

Guimaraes returns to St James' Park on Saturday evening with table-topping Arsenal, who have won nine of their 10 league fixtures. Twelfth-placed Newcastle face a stern test, though Jaissle trusts his squad to remain professional: "It's not the first game where you'd face a former team-mate on the opposition, they're professional enough to focus on what is needed.. Afterwards, they can be friends again," he said.

Jaissle is banking on the home crowd to inspire an upset: "If you face the champions, that is motivation enough. We are playing at home in front of our fans; they can be the 12th man. The fans can give us so much power and support. This is a great opportunity, a big challenge."