Matt Turner returns to Arsenal matchday squad following injury layoff in huge World Cup boost for USMNT

Matt Turner's return to Arsenal's matchday squad after a groin injury comes as a huge boost for the US national team ahead of the World Cup.

Turner back in Arsenal squad

Suffered groin injury

Good news for USMNT ahead of World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? After sitting out on the last three matches due to a groin injury that he suffered during training, Turner is back in Arsenal's matchday squad against Chelsea.

Getty Images

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With Aaron Ramsdale being the first-choice goalkeeper for Mikel Arteta in the Premier League, Turner's last chance for minutes before the World Cup will be Arsenal's Carabao Cup third-round tie against Brighton on November 9.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? After facing city rivals Chelsea on Sunday, Arsenal play Brighton in the Carabao Cup and then take on Wolves in a Premier League tie on November 12 before the season breaks for the 2022 World Cup.