Mata signs new Man Utd deal until 2021

have confirmed that attacking midfielder Juan Mata has signed a new deal with the club that sees him tied to Old Trafford until 2021 with the option to extend for an additional year.

The 31-year-old had been heading towards free agency amid a turbulent time for the Red Devils, with a much-needed summer rebuild under the guidance of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer currently underway.

Paul Pogba's recent revelation that he is ready for a new challenge will not have been well received by Solskjaer, who had planned to build his team around the Frenchman, but the experience and cool head of Mata is sure to go some way to steadying the ship.

Speaking to Man Utd's official website following the good news, Mata said: “It is a real honour to continue to represent this amazing club and our incredible fans. I have been at Manchester United for five years and I am proud to call Old Trafford my home.

“I am looking forward to working with Ole and his fantastic coaching staff; the vision that they have for the club is truly exciting and I am so happy that I will be a part of that.”

The feeling is mutual with his Norwegian boss, with Solskjaer talking up the Spaniard's vast experience and professionalism at a time where the club need it most.

The manager added: “Juan is the ultimate professional and one of the most intelligent players I have worked with. He is a great example to our younger players in his approach. He understands what it means to be a Manchester United player and has embraced everything about this great club.

“As well as everything he brings on the pitch, we have some fantastic young players here and I know that Juan’s vast experience will help them to reach their potential over the coming seasons. I am delighted that he has signed a new contract, as I know that his talent and mentality will be invaluable to the squad.”

With Ander Herrera having confirmed he will leave the club - likely for PSG, Mata may be given a more prominent role in the new season, which will also feature new signing Daniel James, who arrived from Swansea for a fee of £15 million.

