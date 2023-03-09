Mason Mount bidding war? Man Utd now want Chelsea midfielder but face strong competition from Liverpool & Newcastle

Manchester United have added Mason Mount to a list of midfield transfer targets as they look to strengthen their squad this summer.

Mount added to Man Utd transfer list

Has fallen out of favour at Chelsea

Attracting interest from top Premier League clubs

WHAT'S HAPPENING? Manchester United are keen to strengthen Erik ten Hag's squad this summer, and have added Mount to a list of potential transfer targets, according to The Guardian. The midfielder's Chelsea future is uncertain as contract talks continue to stall, which has alerted United - and several other Premier League sides - to his potential availability.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The report claims that Mount has been added to a list that also includes Jude Bellingham, who could prove too costly if Ten Hag decides United should go all out for Harry Kane.

Kane has continually been linked with a move away from Spurs, and as they look to end another season trophy-less following their Champions League exit, that could happen this summer. However, it could come at a hefty price, the same as Bellingham, prompting United to explore more affordable alternatives such as Mount, whose contract situation could tempt Chelsea into selling at a lower price, before it expires in 2024.

AND WHAT'S MORE: United wouldn't have a clear run at the 24-year-old, though, with Liverpool holding an interest and Newcastle United also recently joining the race for the England international.

The Blues need to sell players in summer with their squad incredibly bloated after a spending spree, and it is believed that Mount could be available at a price of £50 million.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Mount must find a way back into the side at Chelsea in order to keep his stock high ahead of the summer, be it to sign a new contract in London or put himself in a strong position to choose a new club.