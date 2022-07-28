Martinez inherits No.6 from Pogba at Man Utd following £46.5m transfer to Old Trafford

The Argentine defender has completed a big-money move to Premier League heavyweights and will be filling a prominent position in their ranks

Manchester United have revealed that summer signing Lisandro Martinez will be inheriting their No.6 shirt from the departed Paul Pogba following the Argentine defender’s £46.5 million ($56m) transfer from Ajax. The South American has become the latest big-money addition at Old Trafford, with Erik ten Hag drafting in a familiar face that he has previously worked with at Ajax.

Martinez faces plenty of competition for places with the Red Devils from the likes of Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly, but he has been handed a prominent spot in their squad ahead of the 2022-23 Premier League campaign.

What shirt number will Lisandro Martinez have at Man Utd?

United have announced that an elaborate new addition to their ranks will be filling No.6, with that jersey becoming vacant this summer following a move elsewhere by a World Cup-winning midfielder.

More to follow...