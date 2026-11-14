Martin Odegaard brushes off Arsenal contract stress amid shock Bayern Munich transfer rumours

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Martin Odegaard has provided a significant update on his long-term future at Arsenal following reports of interest from European giants Bayern Munich. The Norwegian playmaker has been instrumental in the Gunners' recent surge to the top of the Premier League table, yet his current contract situation continues to spark speculation.

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Gunners skipper addresses contract uncertainty

Odegaard has expressed his desire to remain at the Emirates Stadium for the foreseeable future, despite growing speculation regarding interest from Bayern. The 27-year-old midfielder currently has 18 months remaining on his deal in north London, a situation that has put several of Europe’s elite clubs on high alert as the Gunners look to secure their talismanic leader.

The north London hierarchy is reportedly eager to finalise an extension to avoid the playmaker entering the final year of his contract next summer. Addressing the rumours while away on international duty with Norway, the former Real Madrid man confirmed his affection for the club but noted that official negotiations are yet to begin. "I’m happy and hope I can stay there for a long time to come, but we haven’t started on that yet," the midfielder stated, as quoted by Metro.

Bayern Munich monitor situation

The uncertainty surrounding Odegaard’s contractual status has reportedly caught the eye of Bayern. Recent updates from Germany suggest that the Bundesliga champions have maintained ongoing contact with the player’s representatives. It is believed that the Norwegian would be open to a move to the Allianz Arena should his time in the Premier League reach an end.

Arsenal are currently in a strong position but face a delicate decision in the upcoming summer transfer window. If a fresh agreement is not reached by the end of the current campaign, the club may be forced to consider a sale to prevent the risk of losing such a valuable asset on a free transfer in 2028, according to reports surrounding the captain’s future.

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Title race dominance continues

Odegaard’s importance to the side was once again highlighted in their final outing before the November international break. He netted the decisive goal in a hard-fought victory over Hull City, a result that pushed the Gunners five points clear at the summit of the Premier League. The win underlined Arsenal's credentials as the team to beat this season.

While the Londoners continue to thrive, their primary rivals Manchester City have endured a uncharacteristic slump in form. The Cityzen have suffered three consecutive defeats, causing them to slide from the top spot. This shift in momentum has given Mikel Arteta’s men a significant cushion as they aim to end their long wait for a league title.

Upcoming fixtures for the leaders

With the domestic season set to resume shortly, Arsenal will be looking to maintain their momentum and keep Brighton and a struggling Man City at arm's length. The Gunners' ability to navigate the winter period will be crucial, especially as the speculation regarding their captain's contract is likely to persist until a formal announcement is made by the club. The league leaders will return to action on Saturday, with a challenging trip to St James' Park to face Newcastle United.