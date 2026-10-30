Martin Odegaard to Bayern Munich?! Arsenal captain 'open' to shock transfer as contract talks loom

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Arsenal could face a massive fight to keep hold of their talismanic captain Martin Odegaard amid reports of interest from German giants Bayern Munich. The Norwegian playmaker has been instrumental in the Gunners' recent resurgence, but suggestions of a potential move to the Allianz Arena have sparked concern in north London.

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Ongoing contact sparks Bayern Munich rumours

Arsenal are eager to tie Odegaard down to a new long-term deal before his current contract expires in 2028, but they face a looming threat from Germany. According to Sky Germany, the Bavarian giants have maintained regular dialogue with the 27-year-old’s representatives for several years.

While an extension in north London remains the most probable outcome, Arsenal are completely unwilling to risk losing their skipper on a free transfer. Consequently, the club would be prepared to sanction a high-profile sale next summer if a new agreement cannot be struck.

Elite clubs monitor contract standoff

Although Odegaard remains happy and settled under Mikel Arteta, the report suggests he can envision a move to the Allianz Arena. The midfielder maintains a general interest in joining the German champions, and his exceptional performances have also placed him on the radar of several other top-tier European sides.

The Gunners hierarchy are now working proactively to prevent their talisman from entering the final year of his deal. The ongoing negotiations mark a priority for the club's board as they look to fend off mounting continental interest.

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Sensational turnaround under Arteta

The current standoff highlights Odegaard’s remarkable resurgence at the Emirates Stadium. Only a year ago, persistent injuries and a noticeable dip in form cast brief doubt over his long-term future in England. Instead, he orchestrated a historic end to the season, wearing the armband as Arsenal secured their first Premier League title since 2004 and reached the Champions League final.

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That momentum has seamlessly carried into the 2026-27 campaign. Odegaard has already contributed four goals and an assist across all competitions, showcasing his enduring value. He recently faced his prospective suitors directly, featuring in a hard-fought 2-2 Champions League draw against Bayern that was salvaged by a late Declan Rice equaliser.

Anfield trip offers chance for redemption

Arsenal will desperately need their captain at his best following a catastrophic midweek cup exit. Arteta initially rested the Norwegian against Fleetwood Town, but was forced to deploy him at the interval with his side trailing 1-0. The Gunners found an equaliser but ultimately suffered a stunning penalty shootout elimination at the hands of the League Two strugglers.

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The defending Premier League champions must quickly dust themselves down. Currently sitting joint-top of the table, Arsenal travel to Anfield on Sunday to face Liverpool in a blockbuster domestic clash that will fiercely test their early title credentials.