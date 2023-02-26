Marseille vs PSG: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch and stream Marseille against PSG in Ligue 1 on TV and online in India.

Paris Saint-Germain will be taking on Marseille in Ligue 1 at the Stade Velodrome on Sunday.

The hosts have all to play for in this edition of the Le Classique, as a win would move them to just two points of their bitter rivals.

It will be all hands on deck for Igor Tudor's men, and having already beaten PSG in the Coupe de France earlier this month, they will not be short of confidence before taking them on.

Meanwhile, Christophe Galtier's men rode on a last-gasp Lionel Messi freekick during their last league outing against Lille to get the three points.

They have not kept a clean sheet in their last seven games across all competitions and have struggled on the road. In fact, they have beaten only Montpellier HSC away in the new year, which should concern Galtier.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain date & kick-off time

Game: Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain Date: February 26, 2023 Kick-off: 1:15 am IST Venue: Stade Velodrome

Where to watch Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain on TV & live stream online

In India, the match will not be shown on TV but can be streamed online on Jio Cinema.

Country TV channel Live stream India Sports 18 SD/HD Jio Cinema

Marseille team news and squad

Marseille will miss Amine Harit due to a knee injury and Samuel Gigot with an ankle injury. Meanwhile, Chancel Mbemba remains suspended.

Marseille possible XI: Lopez; Bailly, Balerdi, Kolasinac; Clauss, Rongier, Veretout, Tavares; Under, Malinovskyi; Sanchez

Position Players Goalkeepers Lopez, Blanco, Ngapandouetnbu. Defenders Balerdi, Bailly, Tavares, Kolasinac, Clauss, Kabore. Midfielders Veretout, Elmaz, Guendouzi, Ounahi, Rongier, Malinovskyi, Payet. Forwards Under, Vitinha, Sanchez.

PSG team news & squad

PSG will miss Neymar, Nuno Mendes, Achraf Hakimi, and Renato Sanches. However, Marquinhos and Nordi Mukiele are fit to start.

PSG possible XI: Donnarumma; Mukiele, Marquinhos, Ramos, Bernat; Verratti, Pereira, Vitinha; Messi; Mbappe, Ekitike