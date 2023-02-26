Marseille vs PSG: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Paris Saint-Germain will be taking on Marseille in Ligue 1 at the Stade Velodrome on Sunday.
The hosts have all to play for in this edition of the Le Classique, as a win would move them to just two points of their bitter rivals.
It will be all hands on deck for Igor Tudor's men, and having already beaten PSG in the Coupe de France earlier this month, they will not be short of confidence before taking them on.
Meanwhile, Christophe Galtier's men rode on a last-gasp Lionel Messi freekick during their last league outing against Lille to get the three points.
They have not kept a clean sheet in their last seven games across all competitions and have struggled on the road. In fact, they have beaten only Montpellier HSC away in the new year, which should concern Galtier.
Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain date & kick-off time
Game:
Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain
Date:
February 26, 2023
Kick-off:
1:15 am IST
Venue:
Stade Velodrome
Marseille team news and squad
Marseille will miss Amine Harit due to a knee injury and Samuel Gigot with an ankle injury. Meanwhile, Chancel Mbemba remains suspended.
Marseille possible XI: Lopez; Bailly, Balerdi, Kolasinac; Clauss, Rongier, Veretout, Tavares; Under, Malinovskyi; Sanchez
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Lopez, Blanco, Ngapandouetnbu.
Defenders
Balerdi, Bailly, Tavares, Kolasinac, Clauss, Kabore.
Midfielders
Veretout, Elmaz, Guendouzi, Ounahi, Rongier, Malinovskyi, Payet.
Forwards
Under, Vitinha, Sanchez.
PSG team news & squad
PSG will miss Neymar, Nuno Mendes, Achraf Hakimi, and Renato Sanches. However, Marquinhos and Nordi Mukiele are fit to start.
PSG possible XI: Donnarumma; Mukiele, Marquinhos, Ramos, Bernat; Verratti, Pereira, Vitinha; Messi; Mbappe, Ekitike
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Donnarumma, Rico, Letellier, Lavallee
Defenders
Ramos, Bitshiabu, Bernat, Pembele, Kimpembe, Mukiele, Marquinhos.
Midfielders
Pereira, Zaire-Emery, Verratti, Ruiz, Vitinha, Soler, Gharbi
Forwards
Messi, Ekitike, Housni, Mbappe.