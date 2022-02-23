'I'm enjoying being unemployed' - Marsch laughs off question he will be next Leeds manager

Jesse Marsch has laughed off reports that he could succeed Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa at the end of the season.

The former New York Red Bulls and Red Bull Salzburg head coach has been out of work since leaving RB Leipzig midway through the current season.

And with Bielsa's current contract coming to an end in the summer, Marsch's name has been swirling around the rumour mill as a potential replacement at Elland Road.

What was said?

Speaking with former Liverpool man Jamie Carragher on CBS Sports, however, Marsch rejected claims that he is bound for Elland Road.

“You're reading the newspapers and Twitter too much, Jamie!” the 48-year-old said. “Listen, I'm enjoying being unemployed, let's just say that. I'm enjoying a little bit of free time right now.”

Is Bielsa definitely leaving?

The Chilean boss is in the final months of what was a one-year extension, but the 66-year-old has a history of only committing to short-term deals.

As such, it is not outside the realms of possibility that he signs another deal at the end of the season that will see him continue at Elland Road.

The man himself is giving nothing away, however, recently telling a press conference that his future “is not a subject that we should talk about at this moment.”

Marsch's record

While Marsch's time with RB Leipzig was far from productive, he is a well-respected coach known for his high-energy style of play – not too dissimilar from Bielsa's, hence the links.

Article continues below

Before plying his trade in the German Bundesliga, he won two league titles with Salzburg and an Austrian Cup.

During his time in New York, he won the MLS Supporters' Shield and manager of the year in 2015.

Further reading