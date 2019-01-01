Marquinhos: I want to be the best defender in the world

The 25-year-old has outlined his long-term goals and says he could spent his career with PSG

star Marquinhos has outlined his personal ambition to become the best defender in the world.

The international, 25, has spent six years at the Parc des Princes club since signing from and has long been recognised as one of the outstanding defensive players in the game – but he wants to push on and become considered the greatest.

"Being the best defender in the world means a lot - it's a personal target, which can also help to reach the team's goals," he told AFP.

Over the course of his career at PSG, he has shown versatility in his performances, initially at right-back but in the last 12 months increasingly in a defensive midfield role.

This willingness to sacrifice himself away from playing in his favoured position as centre-back is one of the reason that he is so admired by the club’s supporters, who have also been impressed by the loyalty he has shown, signing on to 2023, despite regular reports of interest from .

Marquinhos appreciates the love he has received from the fans and says that it is not impossible that he could go on to finish his career at PSG, where he would see the captaincy as a huge honour.

“The big ‘tifo’ from the fans for me? It was a great feeling,” he said. “I had all my family with me, my mother too, and on the pitch I always give 100% of myself. I think that's what the fans admire in a player.

“If at some point I have to be a captain of PSG, I'll try to do it in the best possible way, but it's with the experience, the time and the history you have with the club that dictates who wears the armband, which is why Thiago Silva deserves it.

“Could I finish my career here? Yes. If all this continues in a positive way, if I continue to be happy here with the project, the targets that we want to go for, and the admiration of the fans, why not?”

He has played 263 times for PSG, scoring 20 goals, and if he plays on Tuesday against , it will be his 300th club appearance in total.