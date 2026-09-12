Enzo Maresca has hailed the level and maturity Ayoub Bouaddi has shown since arriving at Manchester City for 100 million euros in the summer window. The manager insists, though, that the Morocco midfielder's appearances must be managed carefully to guard against fatigue and protect his development.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Maresca pointed to a striking intelligence in the 18-year-old. "He is very intelligent and mature," he said. "He is only 18 years old, but when you talk to him he doesn't seem like it, he seems as though he is 25 or 26."

Two Premier League appearances have come off the bench so far. Then Maresca handed him a start in the Champions League against Porto, a match City settled with two unanswered goals.

The City boss is wary of loading extra pressure onto a young player carrying such a hefty price tag and weight of expectation. "It is essential that we do not pressure him too much regarding his importance to the team, or the matches, or playing time," he said. "I am sure that he will produce a fine performance and will be a special player for this club."

Managing the minutes of young players sits at the heart of their development, Maresca explained. A player might start some matches and come off the bench in others, depending on the opponent and the fixture. Football, he stressed, is a team sport and never hangs on one man.

Protecting young talent from mounting pressure matters just as much, the head coach argued, whether that pressure comes from inside the club or beyond it. Players are assessed and judged at every turn, and handling all of it well forms a key part of how they grow.

Competition for a midfield place is fierce. Enzo Fernández and Elliot Anderson arrived for 145 and 135 million euros respectively, which leaves the Moroccan facing a considerable challenge to nail down a regular starting spot in the coming period.