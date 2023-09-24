Marcus Rashford was involved in a car crash following Manchester United's victory over Burnley on Saturday evening.

After returning from Turf Moor following his side's 1-0 win, Rashford is reported to have crashed his vehicle, a Rolls Royce worth around £700,000 ($856,000), during his journey away from the club's Carrington training base. According to The Sun, the forward escaped serious injury, though he was left 'shaken' by the incident.

Footage on social media appeared to show Rashford's car with a sizeable dent in the side. The images suggest that the vehicle may have collided at speed with a nearby traffic island.

Police are understood to have been called to the scene, but no ambulance was required and no arrests were made. It's also said that Bruno Fernandes stopped to help after discovering the scene on his own journey away from Carrington.

Neither Rashford nor United have commented publicly on the situation as of yet.