Marcus Rashford can't be kept down! Man Utd welcome top scorer back into training as he recovers from injury in time for Sevilla showdown

Manchester United have been handed a huge injury boost ahead of Thursday's Europa League showdown with Sevilla, with Marcus Rashford back in training.

Rashford sidelined since April 8

United preparing for Sevilla quarter-final

England forward back in Wednesday training

WHAT HAPPENED? The England star has racked up a mammoth 27 goals in 47 appearances for the Red Devils this season, but had been forced to miss this their last two outings following a groin injury sustained against Everton on April 8. However, Rashford was seen among the players during Wednesday's session, as United to prepare to overcome a 2-2 draw from their quarter-final first leg against Europa League giants Sevilla.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The news will be a huge boost to Erik ten Hag, whose side have coped in Rashford's absence, with a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest following the draw from their European home leg. But the Dutchman will be keen to get a result in Seville after he watched his players capitulate late on at Old Trafford a week ago, as own goals from Tyrell Malacia and Harry Maguire cancelled out their domination across most of the match.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Rashford wasn't the only good news Ten Hag received ahead of Wednesday's session. United confirmed in their website that Luke Shaw, who recently signed a new four-year deal with the club, was also in attendance, having been sidelined since April 5. Marcel Sabitzer returned after missing Sunday's match against Forest due to an injury in the warm-up, with Malacia also involved the day before a vital European clash.

WHAT NEXT? Ten Hag is expected to reveal the availability of all four players for the last-eight meeting at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan later on Wednesday. One United star who won't be joining them, though, is Lisandro Martinez, after it was revealed the centre-back would require surgery on a broken metatarsal, keeping him out for the entirety of the 2022-23 campaign.