Where's Marcus Rashford? Man Utd squad celebrate Fulham win at expensive Manchester restaurant but England forward absent after Erik ten Hag's scolding for 'unacceptable' nightclub visit

- Rashford misses United meal
- Striker sat out Fulham win
- Ten Hag criticised Rashford's birthday bash
WHAT HAPPENED? United's players celebrated their last-gasp win against Fulham by dining at exclusive Manchester restaurant MNKY on Saturday night. Rashford - who did not feature at Craven Cottage after failing a late fitness test - did not join the likes of Mason Mount, Harry Maguire and match-winner Bruno Fernandes.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rashford might have decided to keep a low profile. He angered United boss Ten Hag last weekend when he celebrated his 26th birthday at a nightclub the night before training, hours after United suffered a humiliating 3-0 home defeat to Manchester City. On that incident, the manager said: "I spoke with him about it. It's unacceptable. He apologised and that is it. For us it's an internal matter."
IN THREE PHOTOS:
Next Match
WHAT NEXT FOR RASHFORD AND UNITED? Rashford missed the Fulham win after sustaining a leg injury in training. It's unclear whether or not he'll be fit for United's trip to Copenhagen in the Champions League on Wednesday.