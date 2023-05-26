End of an era for Marco Asensio! Spaniard will leave Real Madrid on a free this summer as PSG and Premier League clubs circle

Marco Asensio will leave Real Madrid when his contract expires at the end of the season, it has been reported.

Asensio to snub Madrid contract offer

Will leave in free transfer

Winger has many clubs interested

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spain international will reject the club's offer to renew his contract, according to Relevo. Asensio's agent, Jorge Mendes, has been in talks with Madrid since December and the club have put an offer to extend his current deal on the table, but he has reportedly decided to bring an end to his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 27-year-old joined Madrid in 2015 from Mallorca but he has never been a guaranteed starter in the Spanish capital. He has started just half of the 30 La Liga matches in which he has featured this season and just two of his 12 Champions League appearances.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The winger has opted to continue his career elsewhere and is expected to have plenty of options to choose from over the summer. Paris Saint-Germain are one of the teams said to be after him, while clubs in England and Italy are also in the picture, including Unai Emery's Aston Villa.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? Asensio will hope to be included as the Spanish giants take on Sevilla in La Liga on Saturday, followed by their last game of the season at the Bernabeu against Athletic Club.