Manchester United target Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel to compete with David de Gea as Chelsea also join transfer race for Swiss star

Manchester United are reportedly mulling over a move for Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel in the summer transfer window.

Spanish keeper seeing deal run down

Ten Hag eager to agree extension

Alternative options also being lined up

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils already have established No.1 David de Gea on their books, and he will be claiming at least a share of the Premier League Golden Glove award this season. The Spaniard is, however, seeing his current contract run down, and no extension to those terms has been agreed as yet.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Erik ten Hag is said to be keen on keeping De Gea around, but The Independent reports that the Dutchman wants serious competition for the long-serving member of the Red Devils’ ranks. Swiss star Kobel is reported to be in United’s sights as he is comfortable with the ball at his feet – an area that De Gea is considered to struggle in.

AND WHAT'S MORE: United are not the only Premier League side to be casting admiring glances in Kobel’s direction, though, with Chelsea also keeping a close eye on developments in Germany. The Blues are in the market for an upgrade to current keeping options Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

WHAT NEXT? Kobel is under contract at Dortmund through to 2026, and the Bundesliga title hopefuls are prepared to enter into talks regarding a new deal for the 25-year-old Switzerland international, if that helps to keep him out of the clutches of a European rival.