Another midfielder for Manchester United? Morocco World Cup star Sofyan Amrabat set to join Red Devils from Fiorentina

Manchester United are closing in on signing Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina, according to a report.

United keen on Amrabat

Deal close to completion

Fiorentina midfielder set for United

WHAT HAPPENED? Moroccan journalist Izem Anass reports that Amrabat is "one detail" away from moving to United, with the deal nearing completion. The club have long been linked with a move for the midfielder, and he is reported to have told the Italian club of his desire to leave earlier this month.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Anass has not attached a transfer fee to his report but it appears that he will cost around €35 million (£30m/$39m) - the fee mooted around the time the Morocco international told the Serie A club he wanted to leave. United have already signed Mason Mount and Andre Onana this summer.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Amrabat emerged as a star for Morocco at the World Cup in Qatar, as they reached the semi-finals, and has made 107 appearances for the Serie A club since joining in 2020. His contract expires at the end of next season.

WHAT NEXT? Amrabat will likely formalise his move in the coming days, with United currently on a pre-season tour of the USA.