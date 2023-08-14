Manchester United's midfielder search goes on! Red Devils turn to Everton's Amadou Onana - but it will take big money to land him

Manchester United are considering a move for Everton's Amadou Onana as their hunt for a midfielder continues.

United interested in Everton's Onana

Midfielder would cost at least £50m

Everton reluctant to sell

WHAT HAPPENED? Erik ten Hag is keen to add a new midfielder to his squad before the end of the summer transfer window, and Everton's Onana fits the bill. However, according to The Guardian, United would need to part with at least £50 million ($64m) to convince Everton to sell.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Everton are reluctant to sell Onana just 12 months after they signed him from Lille for £33m ($42m). The Toffees say they are under no financial pressure to sell the 21-year-old this summer - despite their need to sign a striker - and believe his value will only increase.

AND WHAT'S MORE: United have been linked with Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat but have made no progress in their pursuit. Meanwhile, Chelsea are close to signing Brighton's Moises Caicedo for £115m ($146m) while Liverpool have had a £60m ($76m) offer for Romeo Lavia accepted by Southampton.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED AND ONANA?: United signed Mason Mount from Chelsea earlier this summer but Ten Hag believes his midfield still lacks physicality. Should United make their interest in Onana concrete, then Everton would find it hard to reject a substantial offer.