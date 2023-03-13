Manchester United decide AGAINST Casemiro red card appeal as midfielder faces four-game ban for Southampton dismissal

Manchester United have decided not to appeal the red card issued to Casemiro in their 0-0 draw at home to Southampton, it has been confirmed.

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester United have confirmed they will not be launching an appeal to get Casemiro's red card overturned after he was sent off in their 0-0 draw against Southampton on Sunday. The Brazilian was given his marching orders for a challenge on Alcatraz that initially saw him booked by Anthony Taylor, before the yellow was upgraded to a red after VAR intervened.

WHAT THEY SAID: A statement posted to the club's website reads: "Manchester United have decided not to appeal against Casemiro's red card in the 0-0 draw with Southampton.

"After initially being booked by referee Anthony Taylor for the challenge on Carlos Alcaraz in the first half, it was upgraded following a VAR review.

"The punishment is a four-game ban because the Brazil international was also sent off in the home win over Crystal Palace, again when VAR was used in the wake of a multi-player fracas."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having already been sent off once this season, the midfielder now faces a slightly lengthier ban after being dismissed for a second time. Casemiro will miss United's FA Cup tie at home to Fulham, as well as Premier League games against Newcastle United, Brentford and Everton throughout the month of April.

He will, however, be available for their Europa League last-16 second leg away to Real Betis on Thursday.

It leaves Erik ten Hag with an even bigger dilemma in his midfield. Casemiro had already lost regular partner Christian Eriksen due to injury, with the Denmark international still some way off a return, while January loanee Marcel Sabitzer has also been absent with injury in United's last few games.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? The Red Devils will be able to call upon their veteran Brazilian once more before the international break, during which time Ten Hag must find a way to solve his rather sudden midfield crisis for the final portion of the season. Added to the fact that Alejandro Garnacho left Old Trafford with his ankle in a boot after the frustrating 0-0 draw, it's proving to be another testing time for the Dutchman.