Manchester United can win the Premier League, says Solskjaer

The Red Devils coach thinks his team can challenge for the title despite their inconsistent start to the season

can win the Premier League title this season, according to coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Red Devils take on in a blockbuster derby at Old Trafford on Saturday - only days after they were eliminated from the by with a disappointing 3-2 defeat.

Despite an inconsistent start to their domestic campaign - including a 6-1 loss to and home defeats against and - United can go within two points of leaders Spurs if they manage to get the victory against their city rivals.

United have won their last four Premier League games, with three of those victories coming on the road after going behind, and Solskjaer feels his team are showing signs they could be developing into title contenders.

"At Manchester United, you should always aim to win trophies," Solskjaer said.

"Of course, with the last three seasons, as they have been, there's been two teams far ahead of the rest of the pack.

"I got belief during the season, or since the turn of the new year, that this team is improving and that we can put up a challenge.

"Of course we need to improve on last season but I don't think any team will run away with it.

"I go into every single game wanting to win, so maybe that's the answer to your question. If you win every game you end up with a trophy."

Solskjaer's decisions as Man Utd manager have come under-fire in recent matches, with the Norwegian criticised for not substituting Fred prior to the midfielder being sent off against Paris-Saint Germain and the back five formation deployed against Leipzig has also been questioned.

Former United star Paul Parker feels the manager was far too conservative when choosing his line up for the Leipzig match, and has urged him to stick with one system to halt the team's recent run of unconvincing performances.

"Solskjaer is too reliant on having two holding midfielders all the time. It doesn’t make sense," Parker told Eurosport.

"He’s going into a game where you can’t go looking for a draw, but when you’re putting out two holding players, their coach [Julian Nagelsmann] couldn’t believe what they were doing.

"That first half tells you why Manchester United got their team selection so wrong and you can’t just keep coming out against quality sides and changing your system for every game.

"When I played for United we were 4-4-2 and then when Eric Cantona came along it was 4-4-1-1. It was very flexible. Everyone would do every other person’s job. They’re not flexible in what they’re doing."