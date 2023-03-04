Manchester City vs Newcastle United: Lineups and LIVE updates

Can Manchester City dent Newcastle United's top-four hopes to boost their chances of chasing Premier League leaders Arsenal?

Manchester City welcome top-four challengers Newcastle United in what promises to be a mouth-watering clash among two of the best teams in the Premier League, while also accounting for an equally important game as far as title hopes (for City) and a top-four finish (for Newcastle) are concerned.

Pep Guardiola's side find themselves five points behind league leaders Arsenal, and although they managed to leapfrog Mikel Arteta's side at the top of the table, three successive wins for the London outfit, as well as a frustrating 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest for Man City, meant that the advantage was once again with the Gunners.

In Newcastle United, they will face a team that are in fifth place in the table at the moment, four points behind Tottenham Hotspur having played two games less. Although they have dropped nine points in their last four games, they still remain in contention to finish in one of the Champions League spots.

A 3-3 win at St. James Park against City should give them the confidence, although the hosts are the most dominant side in the Premier League at home, having bagged 31 out of a possible 36 points at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City vs Newcastle United predicted lineups

Manchester City XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Aké; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gündoğan; Foden, Haaland, Grealish

Newcastle United XI (4-3-3): Pope; Trippier, Schär, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimarães, Joelinton; Almirón, Wilson, Saint-Maximin

Manchester City vs Newcastle United LIVE updates

Manchester City's upcoming fixtures

Manchester City will hope to continue piling on the pressure on Arsenal when they travel away at Crystal Palace next Saturday, 11th March.

They will return to the Etihad Stadium to face RB Leipzig in the second leg of their Round of 16 clash in the UEFA Champions League on 14th March, with the tie hanging in balance after a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

Their quest for the FA Cup will continue two weeks from now when they take on Vincent Kompany's Burnley in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on 18th March.