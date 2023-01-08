Manchester City vs Chelsea: Lineups and LIVE updates

Manchester City and Chelsea face each other for the third time this season. Can the latter cause an upset in the FA Cup?

Manchester City host Chelsea in the third round of the FA Cup, just days after they handed them a 1-0 defeat in the league.

Pep Guardiola's men have faced the Blues twice this season already, winning 2-0 in the third round of the Carabao Cup in November in addition to the league win a few days ago.

Chelsea season seems to be going from bad to worse as they lie in 10th place in the Premier League table. The injury list has kept growing, with players like Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Ben Chilwell, N'Golo Kanté, Raheem Sterling, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and so on.

Manchester City, on the other hand, have continued to have a good season, and are obviously the favourites to progress to the next round of the FA Cup.

Manchester City vs Chelsea confirmed lineups

Manchester City XI (4-3-3): Ortega; Walker, Laporte, Akanji, Gómez; Rodri, Palmer, Silva; Mahrez, Álvarez, Foden

Chelsea XI (4-3-3): Kepa; Chalobah, Humphreys, Koulibaly, Hall; Kovacic, Jorginho, Gallagher; Ziyech, Havertz, Mount

Manchester City vs Chelsea LIVE updates

Manchester City and Chelsea's upcoming fixtures

Manchester City's next two games are against Southampton, in the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, 11th January, followed by a visit to city rivals Manchester United on Saturday, 14th January.

Graham Potter will be hoping to string a few wins in the Premier League, beginning with a trip away to Fulham on Thursday, 12th January. They will then host Crystal Palace on Sunday, 15th January.