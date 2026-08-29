Manchester City or Tottenham Hotspur? Cody Gakpo makes his decision and has a clear preference

Manchester City are making a serious move for Cody Gakpo. According to Fabrizio Romano, the English giants have now reached a personal agreement with the Liverpool forward and see the Netherlands international as an important addition to strengthen their attack.

Liverpool and City are currently discussing the transfer fee. Gakpo's versatility appeals to manager Enzo Maresca. The 27-year-old forward can play on either wing and can also operate as a striker.

Meanwhile, Liverpool do not want to let Gakpo leave. The club will only cooperate with a transfer if they sign a worthy replacement first. Bradley Barcola has now emerged as an important attacking reinforcement within reach.

Ismaïla Sarr is also firmly on Liverpool's radar. The English giants want the Crystal Palace forward. According to Romano, they have already made a bid worth an estimated €58 million for him.

Interest in Yankuba Minteh, by contrast, appears to have cooled. Liverpool saw an opening bid of £50 million rejected, then Brighton threw an improved bid of £60 million in the bin as well.

That leaves Gakpo in an interesting position. Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in the Netherlands international and already reached a personal agreement with the Netherlands international in July. Gakpo remains under contract at Anfield until the middle of 2030.



