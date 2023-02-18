Manchester City leaders gave team-mates harsh message in dressing room after 'unacceptable' draw with Nottingham Forest, says Kyle Walker

Kyle Walker called Manchester City's draw against Nottingham Forest on Saturday "unacceptable" and said a message was sent to younger players.

WHAT HAPPENED? City's title hopes took a knock on Saturday after the defending champions were held to a 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest. Bernardo Silva put the visitors ahead but Forest hit back through Chris Wood, while Premier League top scorer Erling Haaland was guilty of missing a sitter for City. Walker says words were had after the game and the less experienced players were made aware their performance was not up to scratch.

WHAT THEY SAID: "First and foremost we go to the Emirates and play the game we did and then come here, it's unacceptable. If we want to compete with teams near the top we need to win. We missed a few chances and we need to do better as a team," he said. "Sometimes it's football and sometimes it's emotion. Every game should be treated the same - like a cup final.

"What can I say other than it is unacceptable? We have to stick together as a group. The senior members of the team put our thoughts across. That it is just not acceptable."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The result, coupled with Arsenal's win over Aston Villa, means the Gunners are back on top of the table. City failed to consolidate their midweek win over the Gunners and are now two points behind Mikel Arteta's side who also have a game in hand.

DID YOU KNOW? City have failed to beat a newly-promoted side in the Premier League for the first time since April 2021 when they lost against Leeds. They had won nine such games in a row before Saturday.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY? Guardiola's side are in Champions League action on Wednesday against RB Leipzig in the first of their last-16 tie.