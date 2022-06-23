Manchester City look to bring in goalkeeper Ortega on a free transfer with Steffen seeking more game time

Pep Guardiola is considering a move for the German stopper who is available for nothing after Arminia Bielefeld's relegation from the Bundesliga

Manchester City are considering bringing in a new back-up goalkeeper to first choice Ederson, with Stefan Ortega seen as a potential option.

The 29-year-old is available on a free transfer after his contract at Arminia Bielefeld expired following the club's relegation from the Bundesliga.

USMNT international Zack Steffen is currently second choice and only signed a contract extension until 2025 in November.

Who is Manchester City target Stefan Ortega?

The German started all of Bielefield's Bundesliga matches last season, bar one due to coronavirus, and enhanced his reputation despite his club finishing second bottom.

He was on standby for Germany’s Euro 2020 squad and has been previously linked with a move to Bayern Munich as a back-up to Manuel Neuer.

Ortega is also comfortable with the ball at his feet, an attribute that Pep Guardiola sees as crucial in his keepers.

What is Manchester City's goalkeeping situation?

Steffen played in FA Cup and Carabao Cup matches last season but is in a battle with Arsenal's Matt Turner for the USMNT No.1 spot ahead of this year's World Cup.

He made a calamitous individual error in the FA Cup semi-final defeat to Liverpool when he was caught dallying on the ball, although Guardiola said: "It was an accident and he will learn for the future."

City recently sold Ireland international Gavin Bazunu to Southampton for £12m ($14.6m) although he had spent the previous two seasons on loan in League One and never made an appearance for the club.

Current third-choice keeper Scott Carson has already signed a new 12-month contract to remain at Etihad Stadium while England under-21 goalkeeper James Trafford has gone to League One side Bolton Wanderers on a season-long loan.

Undisputed No.1 Ederson has a contract that runs until 2026 after he signed an extension in September 2021.

