Ready for Man City! Millie Turner's stunner and Geyse's first WSL goal give Man Utd Women thumping win over West Ham ahead of huge derby

Manchester United warmed up for a WSL derby clash with Manchester City with a dominant 5-0 win against West Ham on Sunday.

United thrash West Ham 5-0

Turner scores stunning goal

Man City await in derby next weekend

TELL ME MORE: Three days after scoring her first goal for the club in a 7-0 League Cup rout of Everton, Geyse's first WSL goal got United off to the perfect start inside three minutes. The Brazilian attacker showed pure striking instinct to head Hinata Miyazawa's deflected shot past Mackenzie Arnold in the West Ham goal.

A lengthy injury stoppage following a clash of heads caused the game to go a little flat, but it sparked back into life thanks to an unlikely source. Centre-back Millie Turner could barely believe what she'd done when she curled an unstoppable strike into the top corner from just inside the penalty area.

Nikita Parris was rewarded for her midweek hat-trick against Everton with a start, as she repaid Marc Skinner's faith by finishing Ella Toone's reverse pass with a cute finish from a tight angle.

United began the second half as they'd ended the first, but West Ham did well to weather the storm. Rehanne Skinner's side gained confidence as the game went on and forced Mary Earps into a few comfortable interventions, Riko Ueki in particular making a nuisance of herself.

But last season's WSL runners-up stepped up a gear late in the half and put the result beyond all doubt when Lucia Garcia cut inside and curled a low strike into the bottom corner. Melvine Malard finished off a training ground corner routine by smashing home United's fifth goal from close range.

THE MVP: Millie Turner was as solid as she always is at the heart of the United defence, but her superb goal is surely something she'll be talking about for weeks.

THE BIG LOSER: Mackenzie Arnold is used to keeping goal for Australia with a strong defence in front of her, but she got little help from her defenders a Leigh Sports Village. She'll be hoping her teammates don't let her down this badly again.

MATCH IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED AND WEST HAM? Next up for United is a huge derby day clash against Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday. West Ham will look to end their four-game winless run when they take on WSL strugglers Aston Villa next weekend.

MATCH RATING: ⭐⭐⭐