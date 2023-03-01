Manchester United vs West Ham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch FA Cup tie

How to watch and stream Man United against West Ham in the FA Cup on TV and online in India.

Carabao Cup champions Manchester United look forward to another potential final at Wembley when they host West Ham in a FA Cup fifth-round tie at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Erik ten Hag has led the Red Devils out of a six-year trophy drought after pipping Newcastle to the League Cup title on Sunday, while David Moyes will face his former club in hopes of avoiding another FA Cup exit at the hands of Man United and a third successive one at this stage overall.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in India, as well as outlining options to stream live online.

Man Utd vs West Ham date & kick-off time

Game: Manchester United vs West Ham Date: March 1, 2023 Kick-off: 1:15am IST (Mar 2) Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

How to watch Man Utd vs West Ham on TV & live stream online

In India, the Sony Sports network has the right to show FA Cup games, with streaming on SonyLIV.

Country TV channel Live stream India Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD SonyLIV

Man Utd team news & squad

Anthony Martial is set to miss his eighth straight game besides the long-term absentees of Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek, while Luke Shaw and Fred are doubtful to face West Ham.

Ten Hag may opt for wholescale changes given the upcoming fixture congestion amid crucial Premier League and Europa League games. As such, Tom Heaton could be seen in between the sticks, along with Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Tyrell Malacia recalled into the XI.

With Fred a doubt and Casemiro possibly rested too, Marcel Sabitzer and Scott McTominay are available, but Bruno Fernandes will likely start here.

Another possible change could be Alejandro Garnacho's inclusion in attack, although Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford are in some fine form at the moment.

Man Utd possible XI: Heaton; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Malacia; Casemiro, Sabitzer; Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst

Position Players Goalkeepers De Gea, Butland, Heaton Defenders Martinez, Varane, Maguire, Lindelof, Jones, Shaw, Malacia, Williams, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka Midfielders Casemiro, McTominay, Sabitzer, Fred, Fernandes, Pellistri Forwards Rashford, Elanga, Garnacho, Antony, Sancho, Weghorst

West Ham team news & squad

West Ham's 4-0 win over Nottingham Forest last week came at the cost of Vladimir Coufal injuring his heel and Lukasz Fabianski suffering a fractured cheekbone and eye socket. Ben Johnson will likely slot in for Coufal at right-back, with Alphonse Areola deputising for Fabianski in goal.

Meanwhile, Kurt Zouma and Maxwel Cornet are available for selection after the duo recovered from their knocks, but Danny Ings is ineligible to feature as he represented Aston Villa in the competition this season.

That calls for either Michail Antonio or Gianluca Scamacca to be handed the responsibility up front, with support from Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma.

West Ham possible XI: Areola; Johnson, Kehrer, Aguerd, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek, Paqueta; Benrahma, Antonio, Bowen