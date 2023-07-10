Man Utd target Rasmus Hojlund reveals former Red Devils defender is the toughest opponent he's faced

Manchester United target Rasmus Hojlund revealed the toughest defender he has played against so far in his career.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Atalanta forward named former Manchester United player Chris Smalling as the toughest opponent he has ever faced and praised the English defender's agility and physical strength on the pitch.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Tuttosport, Hojlund said, "Chris Smalling from Roma gave me the biggest problems. He’s an intelligent, agile, fast, physically strong defender. I tried to win duels with him by using my physical strength, but it wasn’t the winning move. I still have to find the right key to overcome it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 20-year-old moved to Atalanta last summer and has scored 16 goals in 42 appearances in all competitions in his debut season.

WHAT NEXT FOR RASMUS HOJLUND? The Danish forward has been closely linked with a move to Old Trafford this season with the Red Devils looking to bolster their attack. Atalanta will reportedly ask for a transfer of around £50m for their star striker.