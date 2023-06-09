Man Utd takeover: Deadline for final Sheikh Jassim offer passes with new owners expected within two weeks

The deadline that Sheikh Jassim imposed on Manchester United to accept or reject his fifth and final bid for the club has passed.

Sheikh Jassim made final bid

Set Friday evening deadline for Man Utd

Qatari bid still positive

WHAT HAPPENED? This week, the Qatari royal's Nine Two Foundation made a fifth and final offer since the takeover process began in February. Sheikh Jassim's group made the bid in an attempt to put an end to the lengthy process and pressure the Glazers into making a decision.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Their deadline has come and gone, Ben Jacobs reports, and no further financial talks are scheduled to take place. However, the group are not walking away from the bid and remain positive about their hopes of completing the takeover.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Nine Two are in a two-way race with a group spearheaded by British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, whose offer will see the Glazers stay on as minority shareholders before they are bought out in the future. Sheikh Jassim's bid, on the other hand, will see his group take complete control of the Old Trafford club and into private ownership.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? The current owners are yet to make a decision on which of the two bids will eventually be successful.