Man Utd bring in another former player alongside Solskjaer as Fletcher joins Carrick on coaching team

The Scot, who made 342 appearances for the Red Devils in his playing days, is set to form part of the backroom staff at Old Trafford

have welcomed another familiar face into the first-team coaching ranks, with Darren Fletcher joining Michael Carrick in working alongside Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Red Devils have had club legends in their dugout for some time, with Ryan Giggs being named interim manager when David Moyes was dismissed in 2014. He stayed on after the appointment of Louis van Gaal and has since become head coach of .

In the wake of his departure from Old Trafford, ex- international midfielder Carrick joined forces with Jose Mourinho. He took caretaker charge of the senior squad before 1999 Treble winner Solskjaer was returned to Manchester in December 2018.

More teams

Carrick has stayed on under the Norwegian and now has former team-mate Fletcher back at his side. The Scot, who made 342 appearances for United in his playing days, has been working with the Red Devils’ U16 side but will now fill a full-time role with the first team.

Fletcher, who won five Premier League titles and the after stepping out of United’s academy system told the club’s official website of his comeback to the senior ranks: “I am delighted to be returning to the club as a first-team coach.

“It’s a very exciting time for this young team and I am looking forward to taking the next steps in my coaching career by working with Ole and his staff.”

Article continues below

Solskjaer said of adding more experience to his backroom staff: “Darren has the United DNA running through his veins and he knows exactly what it takes to be a Manchester United player. He is at the start of his coaching career and his experience both on and off the pitch along with his winning mentality, commitment and hard work will be a great addition to the staff.”

As well as promoting Fletcher, United have also appointed Robin Sadler as their head of rehabilitation and physiotherapy. He has previously spent time working with Derby and and will oversee duties for the first-team, academy and women’s teams at Old Trafford.

United are on a strong run in the Premier League, and are level on points with leaders and reigning champions .