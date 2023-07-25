Man Utd don't want to lose Scott McTominay! West Ham hold talks over transfer but 'very big offer' required to prise Scot away from Old Trafford

Manchester United have warned West Ham that it will take a massive offer to convince them to sell Scott McTominay this summer, according to a report.

WHAT HAPPENED? West Ham held talks with United over a possible deal for the midfielder, but Sky Sports claims the Red Devils have told them that a "very big offer" would be required to persuade them to sell.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United see the Scotland international as an important part of the squad and would rather keep him at Old Trafford. McTominay, 26, featured 24 times in the Premier League last season but only 10 of those were as part of the starting XI.

AND WHAT'S MORE: David Moyes' team have identified McTominay as a possible replacement for Declan Rice, who made a £105 million ($137m) move to Arsenal. The east London side are also making progress in their bid to sign James Ward-Prowse, having held positive talks with the recently relegated team.

WHAT NEXT FOR MCTOMINAY? The Scot could be involved as United take on Wrexham in a friendly this week.