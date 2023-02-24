'The big team goes through' - Man Utd's Alejandro Garnacho trolls Pedri and Barcelona after Europa League win

Alejandro Garnacho savagely trolled Pedri & Barcelona on social media where he is seen copying the former's celebration along with a cheeky caption.

Man Utd knocked Barca out of Europa League

Garnacho came on as a substitute

Took a dig at his opponents after full time

WHAT HAPPENED? An injured Pedri could not play any part in Barcelona's 2-1 loss to Manchester United in the Europa League play-off tie but that did not deter Garnacho from taking a sly dig at his adversary. Robert Lewandowski's first-half strike from 12 yards proved too little in the end as Brazilian duo Fred and Antony struck for United to complete a thrilling comeback at Old Trafford. Garnacho was introduced in the 67th minute by Erik ten Hag and the youngster proved his worth by playing a lively cameo. After the match the youngster uploaded a picture to Instagram where he copied Pedri's celebration and captioned, "The big team goes through."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Garnacho has been blossoming under Ten Hag and already has 10 goal contributions under his belt this season including four strikes in 29 appearances. It has been recently reported that United are ready to reward him with a long-term contract for his impressive performances which will keep him at the clu at least until 2028 with his current deal set to expire in 2024.

WHAT NEXT FOR GARNACHO? The 18-year-old will hope to force his way into the starting XI when United take on Newcastle United in the EFL Cup final on Sunday at Wembley Stadium.