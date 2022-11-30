Ex-Man-Utd star Ronaldo close to agreeing Al-Nassr transfer worth a staggering €200m euros per year

Former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly close to agreeing on a mega transfer to Saudi Arabian outfit All-Nassr.

CR7 left United by mutual consent this month

Available on a free transfer

Mega money deal on table in Saudi Arabia

WHAT'S HAPPENING? According to Spanish publication Marca, Ronaldo has been offered a two-year contract by Al-Nassr, who are able to sign the 37-year-old on a free transfer following his departure from Manchester United.

THE BIGGER PICTURE Marca reports that Ronaldo has also attracted interest from MLS, but he is very conscious of picking up the most lucrative wage possible if calling time on his illustrious career in Europe. Al-Nassr are willing to pay the Portugal forward a grand total of €400 million if he agrees on a deal to play for the Saudi Arabian club until 2025.

AND WHAT'S MORE Ronaldo's second spell at Old Trafford came to an acrimonious end earlier this month as United announced the termination of his contract by mutual consent. The decision was made following the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's controversial interview with Piers Morgan, during which he accused the club of betraying him and admitted to having no respect for head coach Erik ten Hag.

STORY IN TWO PHOTOS

DID YOU KNOW? Should Ronaldo indeed end up joining Al-Nassr, he will link up with another former Premier League star in David Ospina, who played in goal for Arsenal between 2014 and 2019.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The veteran striker is currently starring for Portugal at the 2022 World Cup, and will hope for another start when Fernando Santos' side wrap up their group stage campaign against South Korea on Friday.