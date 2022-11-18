Man Utd 'initiate appropriate steps' in response to Ronaldo interview

Following Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive interview with Piers Morgan, Man Utd have revealed they are following "appropriate steps" in response.

WHAT HAPPENED? The interview with Morgan's TalkTV part-aired on Wednesday night, in which Ronaldo proceeded to criticise multiple aspects of the club, including the manager, training facilities and even owners. After days of speculation about what action United would take, the club released a statement confirming that they had 'initiated steps' in response.

WHAT THEY SAID: A club statement on Friday read: "Manchester United has this morning initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent media interview.

"We will not be making further comment until this process reaches its conclusion."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The comments made by Ronaldo regarding Man Utd prompted calls for immediate action, with ex-player and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville being the latest to argue that the forward's contract with the club should be terminated. Those quotes came after it was revealed that Ronaldo had lost favour even in the dressing room, who allegedly want him gone after Qatar 2022.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? While the club continues its internal processing of the matter, United will hope the dust has settled by the time they face Burnley in the Carabao Cup on December 21.