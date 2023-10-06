'It will send a powerful message' - Man Utd supporters' group devises new method for protesting Glazers' ownership

A Manchester United supporters' group have chalked out a new protest method against Glazers' ownership.

Fan protests set to intensify

1958 Group asks to stop communication with Glazers

Labels fans’ advisory board as a tool for manipulation

WHAT HAPPENED? Joel Glazer had set up a fans' advisory board for effective communication between the owners and the supporters. However, the 1958 fan group has appealed to supporters to refrain from engaging in any dialogue with the owners after it was reported that they have no intention of selling the club.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The fans' advisory board met four times a year where the owners were made aware of the concerns shared by the fans. However, there has not been any fruitful resolution which has led the 1958 group to term the body as a "tool for manipulation and deception.”

WHAT THEY SAID?: The fan group put out an official statement which read: "Joel’s (Glazer) initial response to the Liverpool protest was to engage in dialogue, merely to appease and pacify our support. By maintaining a dialogue with the Glazers, we have validated their actions and legitimatised their ownership of our club.

"It is now time to reevaluate this approach and consider alternative methods to ensure that the Glazers ownership of our Club finally becomes untenable. Dialogue with the club and owners does not work. We ask that all members of the Fans’ Forum boycott their position with immediate effect. It will send a powerful message to the Glazers, the club sponsors and the media."

WHAT NEXT? It's worth noting that United have a fans' forum scheduled for October 10. It remains to be seen if supporters lend an ear to the appeal made by 58 and boycott the meeting.