Man Utd players IRRITATED by Bruno Fernandes' behaviour as doubts over his captaincy credentials mount following petulant show at Liverpool

Manchester United players have reportedly grown irritated with Bruno Fernandes' behaviour, with doubts mounting over his suitability as captain.

Players irritated with Bruno Fernandes

Doubts over leadership ability

Slammed for poor behaviour against Liverpool

WHAT HAPPENED? Bruno Fernandes' hopes of replacing Harry Maguire as the club's full-time captain could remain unfulfilled after his petulant display in the 7-0 Premier League loss to Liverpool on Sunday, according to the Daily Mail. The Portuguese was seen expressing his frustration throughout the contest, often directly to his team-mates, and went straight down the tunnel at full-time without acknowledging the away supporters at Anfield, which is said to have raised question marks over his leadership credentials.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fernandes has captained Manchester United for the majority of the current campaign, with Maguire losing his place in the starting XI under Erik ten Hag.

With Maguire now being linked with a move away from Old Trafford in the summer, Fernandes was seen as the obvious choice to pick up the armband on a permanent basis. However, a number of figures at United now have major doubts over handing the 28-year-old that responsibility, including some of his team-mates, who were unimpressed by his actions at Anfield.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Fernandes was also criticised by several pundits, including club legend Gary Neville, who called him "disgraceful". Fernandes was also seen pushing the assistant referee on the pitch during the Liverpool clash, but as the incident was not included in the referee's report of the game, he escaped punishment from The FA.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Erik ten Hag's side will next meet Real Betis on Thursday in the first leg of their Europa League round of 16 clash.