Man Utd play hardball! Lionesses star Mary Earps told she won't be sold amid Arsenal transfer interest

Lionesses goalkeeper Mary Earps has been informed that Manchester United won't sell her in the ongoing Women's Super League transfer window.

WHAT HAPPENED? Ever since the goalkeeper returned from the Women's World Cup, she has been linked with a move away from the Red Devils with Arsenal interested in signing the player. According to The Telegraph, club staff held a meeting with Earps over the weekend to inform her that they are not willing to sell, and especially not to a rival club. It has recently been suggested the stopper wants to leave the club.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite seeing a £100,000 ($124,650) offer for the player turned down by United, Arsenal are reportedly determined to sign The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper of the Year award winner. United, on the other hand, are trying to convince the player to extend her contract, which expires next summer.

WHAT NEXT? Marc Skinner's side will be next seen in action on September 13 when they take on Liverpool in a pre-season friendly.