Man Utd told to pay £86 million to sign Rasmus Hojlund after Atalanta name asking price

Manchester United have been told to dig deep if they are to pursue their interest in Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.

Atalanta demand £86m

United evaluating bid

Kane option discarded

WHAT HAPPENED? The Daily Mail reports that the Bergamo club have slapped a record price tag of £86 million ($109m) on the 20-year-old. Having already baulked at paying a large fee for Harry Kane, United will have to weigh up how far they are prepared to stretch the budget for the Denmark international after a breakthrough season which saw him hit nine goals in Serie A.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bringing a top class striker to Old Trafford is a summer priority for manager Erik ten Hag but it is proving easier said than done. With Kane and Victor Osimhen seemingly coming in over budget, the club have decided to examine younger options such as Brighton's Evan Ferguson and Hojlund.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Matters could change rapidly though if some clarity was to be reached regarding the painfully drawn out sale process of the club. Thursday saw social media abuzz that a conclusion may be imminent.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED & HOJLUND? While United remain in a state of flux there'll be another opportunity to watch their target in action on Friday night as Hojlund's Denmark face Northern Ireland in a Euro 2026 qualifier.