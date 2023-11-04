Explained: Why Scott McTominay’s goal for Man Utd against Fulham was disallowed for offside after on-screen review - despite Alejandro Garnacho being onside for assist

Scott McTominay thought he'd given Manchester United the lead at Fulham on Saturday, but the goal was chalked off after a four-minute VAR review.

McTominary opener ruled out after lengthy review

Maguire interfering in play from offside position

First half finished 0-0

WHAT HAPPENED? McTominay stabbed home Alejandro Garnacho's cut-back across the face of goal, but after referee John Brooks was told to check the pitchside monitor, the goal was disallowed.

WHY WASN'T IT GIVEN? While Garnacho was in an onside position when Christian Eriksen's free-kick was swung into the box, Harry Maguire was not. The centre-back was in an offside position and was judged to have affected play by impeding the Fulham defender, even though he didn't touch the ball.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's fair to say that the call was controversial. The incident was a rare example of a possible offside being referred for a pitchside monitor review, as the VAR deemed it to be a 'subjective offside'. IFAB rules clearly state that a player can be penalised for becoming involved in play if they interfere with an opponent. That includes attempting to play a ball which is nearby when the action impacts on the opponent, and making an obvious action which clearly impacts the ability of the opponent to play the ball. The extent to which Maguire met these criteria is subjective.

WHAT NEXT? Play resumed with McTominay's opener chalked off, with United unable to re-find their scoring touch in the first half.