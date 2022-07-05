Man Utd seal £13m Malacia transfer from Feyenoord as Ten Hag finally begins Old Trafford rebuild

The left-back arrives at Old Trafford after the Red Devils gazumped Lyon to secure their first senior signing of the summer transfer window

Manchester United have completed the first signing of the Erik ten Hag era after bringing in left-back Tyrell Malacia.

The Netherlands international arrives from Feyenoord and will immediately provide competition to incumbent starter Luke Shaw.

Malacia appeared set to join Lyon, before United stepped in and made a decisive bid.

How much have Man Utd paid for Tyrell Malacia?

Malacia has signed for a £13 million ($16m) transfer fee plus add-ons, thought to be in the region of £2m ($2.4m).

What is Malacia's contract length at Man Utd?

The 22-year-old has signed a four-year contract that will keep him at Old Trafford until the end of the the 2025-26 season, though United have the option to extend by a further year.

Who is Man Utd new boy Tyrell Malacia?

Malacia impressed Ten Hag while playing against Ajax in the Eredivisie, leading the new Red Devils manager to put in a bid this summer.

Malacia joined Feyenoord's youth academy in 2008 at the age of nine and has stayed at the club for the last 14 years.

He has made five senior appearances for the Netherlands, and his switch to United could help raise his profile enough to earn him a place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

"Every winger will have a headache the night before playing against Malacia; he is quick, agile and a great work ethic," said his former coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Will Malacia start for Man Utd?

Malacia will provide competition to Shaw and Alex Telles, and his arrival could signal the end to Brandon Williams' time at the club.

While Shaw is still expected to start the campaign as Ten Hag's first-choice left-back, the England international's injury history could open the door to extensive action for Malacia as the season progresses.

Man Utd finally land a bargain signing

GOAL's Man Utd Correspondent, James Robson, says:

Left back might not have been an area in obvious need of strengthening this summer, with United well-covered in that position, but the signing of Malacia points to Ten Hag’s determination to stamp his mark on the squad immediately.

He was a big admirer of the Feyenoord player during his time in the Netherlands - and has used that knowledge to steal a march on Lyon and bring him to the Premier League at a bargain price. How often has that happened in recent times at United?

Ten Hag likes Malacia's aggression and pace, as well as what he can bring to the attack.

There will be relief among Man Utd fans that they have finally got a deal done - and he will be one of a host signings in the coming weeks.

Who else could Man Utd sign this summer?

Midfield remains the top priority for Ten Hag, and Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong is his preferred option to reinforce that area.

Free agent Christian Eriksen has verbally agreed a three-year contract with the Red Devils after his successful six-month spell at Brentford.

Ten Hag is keen to add at least five new faces to his squad over the summer, with Ajax duo Antony and Lisandro Martinez firmly on his radar, as is Inter right-back Denzel Dumfries.

A new back-up goalkeeper is also being sought to replace the departing Dean Henderson, with Watford's Daniel Bachmann a player who is being seriously considered.

One spanner in the works in terms of United's plans for the summer is the revelation that Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave the club, meaning a new central striker could be added to Ten Hag's wishlist should the legendary Portuguese depart.

