Man Utd-linked Maddison offers future hint in ‘part of the furniture’ claim

The England international midfielder claims to be “very, very happy” at Leicester, with no indication offered that he is looking for a move elsewhere

James Maddison has suggested that he will continue to ignore talk of an imminent move to being made, with the midfielder seeing himself as “part of the furniture” at Leicester.

The international has found himself at the centre of intense transfer speculation for some time now.

Having proved himself on a Premier League stage, while earning senior recognition with his country, Maddison has seen another step up the ladder mooted.

Those at Old Trafford are said to be mulling over a big-money move to lure the talented playmaker away from the King Power Stadium.

Maddison, though, is happy in his current surroundings and has offered no indication that he is considering a move elsewhere.

The 23-year-old has told LCFC TV: "If I think back four years ago, I was on loan at from Norwich and now I’m playing every week in the Premier League and that’s all I always wanted to do.

"Sometimes stuff like this can make you really reflect and be proud of myself that I’ve got to this level and obviously look forward now.

"It’s not ideal, but this will give us time to reflect on what’s happened, whereas normally you can only think about what’s forward because it’s the next game… where are the next points coming from?

"It’s been a whirlwind two years and I’ve loved every second of it. I feel right at home at Leicester. I feel like part of the furniture already and I love it here.

"I love the lads, I love the fans, [we’ve got] a great manager, so I’m very, very happy."

Maddison, with nine goals and three assists to his name this season, is currently being prevented from enhancing his reputation during a coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

He is, however, looking to keep himself busy and will be raring to go when competitive football resumes.

The Foxes star added: "I'm doing all good, as well as I can. Obviously it’s tough and strange times for everyone at the minute, but it is what it is.

"You’ve just got to get on with it and stay at home, obviously, and follow the guidelines and stuff. I’m just cracking on with stuff at home really.

"It’s important that we keep fit, so we’ve obviously been getting sent the individual programmes off the sports science and the conditioning team at Leicester.

"For the first time in my life, I’m actually trying to do more exercise than what I actually need to do because there’s nothing else to do. I’m trying to fill time slots."