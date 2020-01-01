'I'm ready to take a big step' - Man Utd & Liverpool linked Havertz says he's open to new challenge abroad

The German midfielder has opened up on his future plans amid links with a number of top European clubs

midfielder Kai Havertz has admitted he is open to a new challenge abroad, insisting he is "ready to take a big step" forward in his career.

Havertz has racked up 145 appearances across all competitions for Leverkusen since graduating to the senior squad in 2016, establishing himself as one of the most consistent performers in the .

The 20-year-old has scored eight goals and laid on 10 assists in 34 appearances this season, helping Peter Bosz's side rise to fifth in the Bundesliga, just two points adrift of the final qualifying position.

Havertz has already been capped seven times for , and has been tipped to reach the very highest level of the game if he continues on his current trajectory.

, and have all been linked with the playmaker in recent months, but the Premier League has also been mooted as a potential next destination.

and are said to be keeping a close eye on Havertz ahead of the summer transfer window, with his current market value reportedly set at around €100 million (£87m/$109m).

The Germany international says he is happy at BayArena for the time being, but has refused to rule out a move if the right offer is forthcoming later in the year.

"I'm ready to take a big step, and I like challenges. For me, this also includes abroad," Havertz told Sport Bild.



"Leverkusen are a great club, I feel good. I have always said that. But, of course, I want to take the next step in my career at some point. That's my ambition."

The midfielder went on to reveal how selective he will be when it comes to choosing his next club, highlighting the importance of working under a manager who shares the same vision.

He added: "The coach is a very important person for me. It must be a good fit. You can see that with our coach, Peter Bosz.

"For me, the sporting direction of the club is also reflected in the choice of coach."

Havertz has endured an extended period in self-isolation along with the rest of his Leverkusen team-mates amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has seen the Bundesliga postpone all fixtures indefinitely.

German clubs have already been cleared to return to training in small groups, but no firm date has been set for the season to resume as of yet.