'It could have changed my life' - Man Utd-linked Randal Kolo Muani still haunted by failure to put golden chance past Emi Martinez for France in World Cup final

France striker Randal Kolo Muani admits he still has regrets about his late miss in the World Cup final defeat to Argentina.

Martinez denied Kolo Muani in World Cup final

Striker still haunted by crucial miss

Argentina went on to lift trophy

WHAT HAPPENED? Kolo Muani come on as a substitute in the World Cup final and had a golden chance to win the trophy for France with the scoreline level at 3-3. The striker was played through on goal and had only Emi Martinez to beat but saw the Argentina goalkeeper block his effort. The goalkeeper has since told GOAL it's the "best save of his career". Argentina went on to win the final on penalties, and Kolo Muani admits life would have been very different if he had put his chance away.

WHAT THEY SAID: “It could have changed my life. I would have preferred to put it in the background, like everyone else, like all French people, but it happened and these are the vagaries of life," he told L'Equipe. "This action makes me want to work in front of goal. I'm working and I think I'm making progress. It will give me the courage to move on and to put it in next time."

Kolo Muani added: "I want to move on, but it's part of my job, it's not as if I'm sad. I'm just not going to forget it, we were very close to bringing back the third star. I'm not going to lie, I hate it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kolo Muani has enjoyed a strong season at club level with Eintracht Frankfurt, scoring 11 times and producing 10 assists in 24 Bundesliga appearances. The striker has been linked with a summer exit, with Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain both reportedly interested in his services.

WHAT NEXT FOR FRANCE? Kolo Muani is in the latest France squad for the start of Euro 2024 qualifying. Les Bleus take on the Netherlands on Friday and then face Ireland on Monday.