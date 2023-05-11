‘The chance is there’ - Man Utd-linked Jurrien Timber hints at Ajax exit after disappointing Eredivisie season

Manchester United target Jurrien Timber has admitted of a "chance" of leaving Ajax after a disappointing Eredivisie season.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils were keen to get the player last summer. Instead, they went for Lisandro Martinez as the Dutch international chose to continue with Ajax to boost his chances of securing a World Cup berth under Louis van Gaal. However, Timber has hinted that he might be on the move in the summer and will review his stance at the end of the season, which has once again put United on alert.

WHAT THEY SAID: “For me it is the same situation as last season. If I say: I’m leaving, it has to fit,” Timber said to Ziggy Sport, quoted by Voetbal Primeur.

“Playing style is important, playing minutes… Participating in the prizes is also important. My favourite country? I dare not say that. That’s why I’m doing the same as last season. The chance is there, it can happen, but I’m also good here. I’m still young and everything suits me here. I’m going to take a look.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Erik ten Hag is looking at potential defensive reinforcements as club captain Harry Maguire looks set to be on his way out of Old Trafford after several disappointing performances. Moreover, injuries to first-choice centre-backs Raphael Varane and Martinez have also forced the team management to consider signing quality back-ups so that the team remains on track while fighting on multiple fronts.

WHAT NEXT? Along with United, Liverpool are also keen to get the services of the 21-year-old defender. However, in the short term, Timber has a match against Groningen on Sunday to focus on.