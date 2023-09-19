Explained: Why Harry Maguire has been left out of Man Utd's Champions League squad to face Bayern Munich

Harry Maguire had to left out of Manchester United's squad for their Champions League opener against Bayern Munich after he picked up an injury.

Maguire injured in training

Left out of Man Utd's UCL squad

Ten Hag has just five fit defenders

WHAT HAPPENED? The club have confirmed that the England international picked up an injury during a training session at Carrington on Tuesday which has forced him on the sidelines. However, the specific nature of his injury is yet to be known and the time frame of his unavailability is also uncertain.

Manager, Erik ten Hag, is dealing with an injury crisis, especially in defence, as he will be without first-choice centre-back Raphael Varane for the game. Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are also on the injured list, leaving Ten Hag only able to name five defenders in his 21-man squad for the trip to Germany.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Injured midfielder Mason Mount has also been kept out of the squad along with other absentees including Amad Diallo, Kobbie Mainoo and goalkeeper Tom Heaton. Meanwhile, Jadon Sancho continues to train away from the first-team squad and Brazilian winger Antony is on a leave of absence amid allegations of domestic abuse.

Article continues below

WHAT THEY SAID?: A statement from the club read: "Harry Maguire will miss out on the trip due to injury, as his name is added to a list of Reds' absentees."

Manchester United squad for Bayern Munich trip:

Goalkeepers: Altay Bayindir, Tom Heaton, Andre Onana, Radek Vitek.

Defenders: Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez, Sergio Reguilon, Diogo Dalot, Jonny Evans.

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, Facundo Pellistri, Scott McTominay, Dan Gore, Hannibal.

Forwards: Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho, Omari Forson.

IN ONE PHOTO:

(C)GettyImages

WHAT NEXT? United face a stern test against Bayern away from home in their Champions League opener on Wednesday evening without several first team players. Their domestic form has been far from encouraging and it remains to be seen how Ten Hag sets up his side against the reigning Bundesliga champions.