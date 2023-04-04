Man Utd-linked Frenkie de Jong one of THREE transfer untouchables at Barcelona ahead of summer window

Manchester United-linked Frenkie de Jong is one of three players that Barcelona are reportedly making untouchable ahead of the summer transfer window.

Red Devils wanted midfielder in 2022

Talk of interest being rekindled

Blaugrana have no intention of selling

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils spent much of 2022 pursuing the Netherlands international midfielder, with Erik ten Hag eager to be reunited with a player he has previously worked with at Ajax. United were, however, to be left frustrated as De Jong opted to remain at Camp Nou.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 25-year-old has proved his worth to Barca this season, as they sit top of the Liga table, and the Dutchman is now considered to be unsellable. Sport claims that, despite talk of renewed interest from Manchester, De Jong will not form part of efforts to raise funds in the next window.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Ronald Araujo and Pedri are also completely off the market, while the Blaugrana are reluctant to consider any approaches for Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Alejandro Balde, Gavi, Jules Kounde, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

GETTY

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? There has been talk of Gavi moving on, as Barca have been unable to register him after putting a new contract in place, but Xavi and Co will be looking to offload a number of fringe players while also making moves to bring seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi back to his spiritual home in Catalunya.